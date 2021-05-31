Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 414 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USCR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $369,652. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.