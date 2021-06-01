-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

