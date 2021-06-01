-$0.15 EPS Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,210. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

