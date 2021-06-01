-$0.26 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.34). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,287. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

