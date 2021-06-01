-$0.36 EPS Expected for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.52).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of GOEV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. 1,652,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05. Canoo has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

