$0.44 EPS Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Yum China reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

YUMC stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,502. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87. Yum China has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 12.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

