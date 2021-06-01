$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after buying an additional 238,315 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 164,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

