$0.52 EPS Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.48. Employers posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Employers by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Employers by 40.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Employers by 896.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 201,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. 150,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,575. Employers has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.