$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.67. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.38. 34,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,229,962. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

