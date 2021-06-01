-$0.70 EPS Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of SWTX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 0.71. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $96.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.85.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at $12,083,173.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $3,466,310 over the last 90 days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,986,000 after buying an additional 104,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.