-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will report ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.80). Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 11,855.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter worth about $14,042,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth about $12,878,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth about $9,136,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth about $6,761,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCDA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 6,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,025. Tricida has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $242.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

