$1.55 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report sales of $1.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $41.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 million to $81.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $72.69 million, with estimates ranging from $26.62 million to $104.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,394. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 1,092.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 230,886 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AC Immune by 2,711.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after buying an additional 1,237,923 shares in the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

