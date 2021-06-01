10,004 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

