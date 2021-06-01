1,017 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,964,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,359 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.72.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $147.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.28. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

