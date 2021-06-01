10,200 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,085,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,484,000 after buying an additional 81,071 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,308,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,458,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 200,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter.

RWL stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.81. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

