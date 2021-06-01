11,380 Shares in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ScanSource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ScanSource by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 4.0% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SCSC stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $777.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10.
Several research firms have weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
