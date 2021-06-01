11,380 Shares in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ScanSource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ScanSource by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 4.0% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $777.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

