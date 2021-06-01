$129.30 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce sales of $129.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.95 million to $137.30 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $75.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $541.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $552.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $640.18 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,252,479. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 565,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

