$16.52 Million in Sales Expected for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will report sales of $16.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $18.25 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year sales of $56.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $56.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.36 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triterras.
Several brokerages have commented on TRIT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Triterras by 200.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.
Triterras Company Profile
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
