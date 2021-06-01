$16.52 Million in Sales Expected for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will report sales of $16.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $18.25 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year sales of $56.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $56.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.36 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triterras.

Several brokerages have commented on TRIT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Triterras by 200.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

