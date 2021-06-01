17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE YQ opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $933.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. 17 Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

