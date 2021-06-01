17,719,186 Shares in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,719,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $17,542,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Conformis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Conformis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. Equities analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,545 shares of company stock worth $118,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

