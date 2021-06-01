1776 Wealth LLC Buys 7,525 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDSF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 284,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,482,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 363,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Shares of LDSF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.