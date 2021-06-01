1776 Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 0.7% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.33. The company had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,798. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.62.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

