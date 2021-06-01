1776 Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

1776 Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 256.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,577,610. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.