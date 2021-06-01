1776 Wealth LLC Sells 57 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

1776 Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $282.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,329. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.85. The stock has a market cap of $179.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

