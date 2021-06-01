1,813 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $81.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

