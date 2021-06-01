1Life Healthcare (ONEM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2021 – 1Life Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – 1Life Healthcare is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/13/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $61.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – 1Life Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ONEM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. 39,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,984. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.26. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $46,148.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,567.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,616 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 20.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $6,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 358.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

