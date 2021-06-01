20,200 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,330,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,312,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

