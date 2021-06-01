2,081 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,671,000 after acquiring an additional 153,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after buying an additional 498,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Toro by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,285,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $91,258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Toro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,122,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26. The Toro Company has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

