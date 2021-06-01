$22.67 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce sales of $22.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.54 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $102.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $106.13 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $125.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

ENTA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of ENTA opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.