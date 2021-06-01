$22.67 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce sales of $22.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.54 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $102.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $106.13 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $125.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

ENTA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of ENTA opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.