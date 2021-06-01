$28.07 Million in Sales Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will announce sales of $28.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.20 million and the highest is $28.94 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $27.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $111.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $114.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $102.77 million, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $105.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORRF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,986. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.02. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

