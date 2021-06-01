$287.23 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce sales of $287.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.45 million to $292.00 million. Verso posted sales of $268.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRS shares. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:VRS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,189. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $555.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verso by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verso by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Verso by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 474,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

