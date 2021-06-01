2,937 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

