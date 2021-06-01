$3.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce earnings of $3.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $4.23. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $13.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $15.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $13.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

NYSE:DFS traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.88. 1,527,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,348,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

