3,373 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $261,919,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 535,989 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,545. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

