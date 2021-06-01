3,392 Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

Shares of LHCG opened at $196.85 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day moving average of $202.30.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

