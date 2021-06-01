3,480 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,168,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after buying an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

