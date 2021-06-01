$36.25 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report $36.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.50 million and the highest is $36.99 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $44.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $149.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $151.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $140.89 million, with estimates ranging from $133.50 million to $148.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRTX shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE TRTX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. 4,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -57.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

