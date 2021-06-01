3,664 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

