3,985 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. KLA comprises approximately 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $414,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $317.64. 9,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,972. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.