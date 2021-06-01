$42.12 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to report sales of $42.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.96 million and the highest is $59.28 million. Centogene posted sales of $13.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 215.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $118.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $155.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.08 million, with estimates ranging from $73.66 million to $98.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNTG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Centogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Centogene by 204.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 202,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centogene in the first quarter worth about $579,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 8.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $193.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of -2.18. Centogene has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

