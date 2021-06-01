$429.20 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to post sales of $429.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.90 million and the highest is $431.57 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $368.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.94. 165,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,580. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

