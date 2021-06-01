4,385 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.