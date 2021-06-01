4,436 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $774,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $1,218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 123.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 148,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,579,000 after acquiring an additional 82,182 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

