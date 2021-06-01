6,097 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $39,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,959 shares of company stock valued at $585,113. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

