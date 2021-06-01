6,722 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $262.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

