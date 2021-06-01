$7.30 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce $7.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.35 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 million to $30.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.38 million, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $64.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%.

NBRV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.