$7.30 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce $7.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.35 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 million to $30.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.38 million, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $64.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%.

NBRV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

