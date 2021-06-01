7,650 Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Lazard stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

