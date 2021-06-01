8,301 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter worth $257,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

