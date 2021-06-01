8,903 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

HQY opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.67, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.