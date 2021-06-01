9,142 Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAZ. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

